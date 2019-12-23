Imran Ashraf appointed as ‘Ilmbassador’ for British Council
Imran Ashraf appointed as ‘Ilmbassador’ for British Council
Pakistani acclaimed TV actor Imran Ashraf has been appointed the British Council’s Ambassador for 2020.

The British Council’s ILMPOSSIBLE: Educate A Child programme focuses on the education and enrollment of out-of-school children between the ages of five and 11 across Pakistan.

Ashraf announced the news in an Instagram post where he said he looks forward to being valuable support in achieving the programme’s goals.

Ashraf gained fame for his role in the drama Ranjha Ranjhi Kardi. He is currently starring in Kahin Deep Jalay alongside Neelum Muneer.

