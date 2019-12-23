Imran Ashraf appointed as ‘Ilmbassador’ for British Council
Share
Pakistani acclaimed TV actor Imran Ashraf has been appointed the British Council’s Ambassador for 2020.
The British Council’s ILMPOSSIBLE: Educate A Child programme focuses on the education and enrollment of out-of-school children between the ages of five and 11 across Pakistan.
Ashraf announced the news in an Instagram post where he said he looks forward to being valuable support in achieving the programme’s goals.
View this post on Instagram
Honoured and overwhelmed to be the ILMbassador for #ILMpossible and @britishcouncilpakistan. I look forward to be a valuable support in achieving #ILMpossible’s goals for 2020 as we aim to provide education for the underprivileged children for a brighter future of our country #britishcouncilpakistan #ILMpossible #educateAchild #ILMsummit2019
Ashraf gained fame for his role in the drama Ranjha Ranjhi Kardi. He is currently starring in Kahin Deep Jalay alongside Neelum Muneer.
Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.
- “Beginning of End,” Pakistan’s military spokesman on new wave ...05:33 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan, China to hold joint Arabian Sea exercises in January 202005:12 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- PM Imran Khan to lay foundation stone of Jalalpur Canal04:31 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- PM Imran wishes 'a Happy Christmas' to Pakistani Christians03:42 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- India beefs up security to stop protests on Christmas eve against ...12:31 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha's engagement video irks Twitterati03:16 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Moin Akhtar being remembered on his 69th birth anniversary02:22 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Sarwat Gilani will play a Christian woman in a new horror web series01:40 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019