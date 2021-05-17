Saboor Aly shares a heartfelt note about ‘soulmate’
Matches are made in heaven and celebrated on Earth. With several celebrities couples making it official, the adorable posts make everyone believe in fairytales once again.
Jumping onto the bandwagon is star Saboor Aly who recently got engaged to actor Ali Ansari in a beautiful ceremony.
The Gul-o-Gulzar star took to her Instagram handle as she posted a sweet note which reads: “One day someone is going to come into your life and adore you for everything that you are."
“When posts like these become a reality” followed by a heart emoji. "Yes, soulmate. Breathing lesson 101,” she captioned.
The beautiful lines are definitely a reflection of contemplation on time as it subtly huglights the little things in life that truly matter.
“The way you speak, the way you eat, the way your stomach folds when you sit, and even the way you laugh obnoxiously at little things. It will happen, everybody has a soulmate, just breathe.”
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari got engaged earlier this month. On the work front, the couple has worked in the drama serial NaqabZan.
