07:54 PM | 17 May, 2021
Indian forces kill two more youth in occupied Kashmir
SRINAGAR – Indian troops in the latest act of state terrorism martyred two more youth in the Khonmoh area of Srinagar in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The youth were killed during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by the Indian army, police, and Central Reserve Police Force in Khonmoh, KMS reported.

The operation was going on while the whole area has been sealed and no one including media is allowed to enter the area.

Meanwhile, flouting restrictions imposed by the occupant forces, Kashmiri people came out of their houses and staged a forceful anti-India and pro-freedom protest demonstration in the Khonmoh area of Srinagar against the killing of two youth.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has urged the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take immediate action against the state terrorism of India in the occupied territory.

In a statement, the APHC Working Vice-Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar said that the Kashmiris are living under the shadow of war particularly after August 2019 when India had revoked the special status of the valley.

He also strongly condemned the arrest of two sons of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Moulana Sarjan Barkati and other freedom leaders and activists.

Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui, Khawaja Firdous and others in their separate statements said India could not suppress the ongoing liberation movement through arrests and harassment.

