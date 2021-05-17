Rawalpindi Ring Road scandal: Zulfi Bukhari resigns as PM Imran’s aide

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Ali Bukhari has announced to resign from his post until his name is cleared in a probe into Rawalpindi Ring Road scandal.

1/3

My Prime Minister has always said that if a person has been named rightly or wrongly in any inquiry he should cease to hold any public office till his name has been cleared of charges .

Owing to the allegations in ongoing Ring Road inquiry I want to set this example.. — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) May 17, 2021

“My Prime Minister has always said that if a person has been named rightly or wrongly in any inquiry he should cease to hold any public office till his name has been cleared of charges,” he tweeted.

“Owing to the allegations in ongoing Ring Road inquiry I want to set this example by resigning from office until my name is cleared up of any allegations and media’s obnoxious lies,” he added.

2/3

by resigning from office until my name is cleared up of any allegations and media’s obnoxious lies.



I reiterate that I have nothing to do with Ring Road or any ongoing Real Estate project.This time the inquiry should be done by capable personnel,I endorse a judicial inquiry. — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) May 17, 2021

Bukhari reiterated that he has nothing to do with Rawalpindi Ring Road project or any ongoing real estate projects.

Calling for a judicial inquiry into the matter, he said: “This time the inquiry should be done by capable personnel”.

3/3

I’m here to stay in Pakistan and stand united with the Prime Minister and his vision. I sacrificed my life overseas to come and serve my country, I am ready to face any inquiry. — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) May 17, 2021

“I’m here to stay in Pakistan and stand united with the Prime Minister and his vision. I sacrificed my life overseas to come and serve my country, I am ready to face any inquiry,” he concluded.

The development comes after it emerged in an inquiry report that the route of the Rawalpindi Ring Road was changed to financially benefit some persons.

The PML-N has been claimed that Aviation Minister Muhammad Sarawar Khan and Zulfi Bukhari were allegedly involved in the realignment as their lands were closed to the ring road.

Meanwhile, National Accountability Bureau Chairman Javed Iqbal ordered an investigation into alleged corruption, irregularities and illegal land requisition in the Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

Vowing to hold a transparent inquiry, he said that all illegal beneficiaries and corrupt elements will face the music.