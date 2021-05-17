Pakistan looks forward to enhance ties with Europe Union, says COAS Bajwa
RAWALPINDI – Androulla Kaminara, Ambassador of European Union called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Monday.
During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process were discussed, said ISPR in a statement.
COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with EU and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.
Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.
