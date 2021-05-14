COAS Bajwa vows to maintain hard-earned peace in areas along Western border

10:00 PM | 14 May, 2021
RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent the second day of Eid with troops deployed on the Western border at Lower Dir on Friday.

He was briefed on the security situation and measures being undertaken to ensure effective management of Pak-Afghan international border, said ISPR in a statement

Interacting with the troops, General Bajwa appreciated their vigilance, preparedness and high state of morale. 

He said terrorists would never be allowed to disturb the hard earned peace in these areas. He said Pakistan Army and the law enforcement agencies will do whatever it takes till the job is fully accomplished.

The Army Chief paid rich tributes to martyrs who have rendered supreme sacrifices for defence of the country.

He also lauded the troops for their contribution in aid of civil administration to control the COVID19 pandemic and directed strict adherence to SOPs and precautions in this regard.

Earlier on arrival, the Army Chief was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood.

