Pakistan Army Chief spends Eid with frontlines troops along LoC (VIDEO)

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited soldiers deployed on frontlines along the Line of Control (LOC), the military media wing said Thursday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate, Gen. Bajwa offered Eid prayers with troops at LOC and prayed for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan. Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas, Commander Rawalpindi Corps received COAS at Line of Control.

While interacting with the valiant army personnel, the Chief of Army staff hailed their morale, devotion, and operational preparedness. He also appreciated the formation for all-out assistance extended to civil administration for containment of Covid-19 and stressed the need to exercise maximum caution.

COAS offered Eid Prayers with troops at LOC, prayed for peace and prosperity of Pakistan. COAS hailed morale of troops, devotion & operational preparedness.

Pakistan’s top commander reiterated that the security, safety, and well-being of the people of Pakistan is our responsibility and Pakistan Army will do everything to live up to the expectations of our nation.

COAS also paid tribute to Martyrs for their sacrifices for the country. As armed forces of Pakistan, we take pride to be on duty and defending the motherland irrespective of the front or occasion, he further added.

Gen. Bajwa also expressed solidarity with brave Kashmiris. On the occasion of Eid, we must not forget the valiant struggle of the brave people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It’s time to end this human tragedy and resolve the long-standing issue as per Kashmiris aspirations and UN resolutions, he emphasized.