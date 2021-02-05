Pakistan Army Chief salutes Kashmiris, urges to resolve Kashmir issue

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day saluted Kashmiris for their valiant struggle and braving gravest atrocities, human rights violations and lockdown in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Pakistan Army spokesperson shared a tweet with COAS message. General Bajwa stressed that the time has come to put an end to human tragedy, and resolve the Kashmir issue as per aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the UN resolutions.

“Salute 2 Kashmiris for their valiant struggle, braving gravest atrocities, human rights violations & lockdown in IIOJ&K under Indian occupation forces. Time 2 end this human tragedy & resolve #Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of J&K & #UN resolutions”COAS. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) February 5, 2021

Earlier on Thursday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa visited Lahore where he addressed the officers of Lahore Garrison. He said that the people of Kashmir and the region deserve peace.

His address focused on professional matters, internal and external security situation of the country, and his vision of an enduring peace within Pakistan and the region.