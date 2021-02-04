Pakistan Army chief says people of Kashmir deserve peace (VIDEO)
Web Desk
08:07 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
Pakistan Army chief says people of Kashmir deserve peace (VIDEO)
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamer Jawed Bajwa on Thursday said that people of Kashmir and this region deserve peace.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief visited Lahore where he addressed officers of Lahore Garrison.

His address focused on professional matters, internal and external security situation of the country and his vision of an enduring peace within Pakistan and the region, said that statment.

Army chief also apprised the officers with the latest developments on Eastern Border, situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (II0J&K) and our firm commitment for a just resolution of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of people of Kashmir.

He also reiterated greater vigilance and state of preparedness amid new challenges of hybrid war.

Earlier, on arrival at Lahore, COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz.

