Pu To Host Consultation On Modernising Media Education In Pakistan

LAHORE — International Media Support (IMS) and Freedom Network (FN), in partnership with the Department of Digital Media, School of Communication Studies, University of the Punjab, are organising a faculty consultation on “Modernizing Media Education in Pakistan.”

The opening ceremony will be held on Monday, October 27, 2025, at 10:30am in the Conference Room of the Department of Digital Media, University of the Punjab, Lahore. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, a distinguished senior journalist and analyst, will grace the occasion as the Guest of Honor.

At the beginning of the session, Adnan Reehmat and Dr Shafique Kamboh will present the key findings of the research report on modernizing media education in Pakistan, jointly prepared by IMS and IRADA.

IMS is an international organization working to strengthen collaborative approaches to media development worldwide, while Freedom Network is a leading Pakistani civil society organization promoting press freedom, journalist safety, and media capacity-building.

Together, they launched the Coalition Against Disinformation (CAD) in 2023—an alliance of academia, media, and civil society committed to addressing misinformation and disinformation through Media and Information Literacy (MIL) interventions.

The consultation will deliberate on the report’s recommendations and explore pathways to modernize curricula, strengthen institutional linkages, and promote collaboration among media departments and stakeholders to align Pakistan’s media education with global trends.

The event represents a significant step toward building a robust, future-oriented media education ecosystem through sustained partnerships between academia, media organizations, and development partners.