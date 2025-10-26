PM Shehbaz announces nationwide reopening of domestic gas connections

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the reopening of domestic gas connections across the country.

Addressing the ceremony marking the launch of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) connections for households, the Prime Minister said RLNG would ensure the supply of quality fuel to domestic consumers. “Millions of people across Pakistan have been waiting for gas connections. Our government had previously resolved the issue of 20-hour-long power outages. We must continue to work tirelessly for Pakistan’s progress,” he stated.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers, parliamentarians, SNGPL officials, and senior government representatives attended the event.

The Prime Minister said that providing gas connections had been a major public demand. “When our government took office in 2022, demand was high, and supply was short. Even where pipelines were laid, there was no gas available. We focused on solving this issue,” he explained.

Shehbaz Sharif added that quality fuel is now available for domestic consumers — a continuation of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s legacy of public service. “In 2013, Nawaz Sharif ended the 18–20-hour load shedding crisis, and now the coalition government of PML-N, PPP, and MQM under the PDM has resolved the gas issue,” he said, congratulating all allied parties.

The Prime Minister unveiled the plaque to officially inaugurate the supply of RLNG connections.

Federal Minister for Energy and Petroleum Ali Pervez Malik said that, under the Prime Minister’s guidance, the government worked with Qatar and other countries to address the energy crisis permanently. “By 2026, we will also activate local fuel wells and provide affordable, high-quality energy to the people,” he announced, adding that households would no longer need to rely on gas cylinders.

He further stated that SNGPL earned a profit of Rs. 29 billion in one year while reducing line losses to 4.93%. “RLNG is a safe and environment-friendly fuel, and gas connection procedures have now become easier,” the minister concluded.