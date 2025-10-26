Latest

Today Gold Price in Pakistan – Pet Tola Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi – 26 October 2025

By News Desk
9:05 am | Oct 26, 2025
Gold Prices Rise For Third Consecutive Day

KARACHI – Gold market witnessed some recovery after back-to-back losses, Price of gold shot up by Rs1,800 per tola, reaching an eye-catching Rs433,662. Likewise, 10 grams of gold surged by Rs1,543, settling at Rs371,795.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Price
Karachi Rs433,662
Lahore Rs433,662
Islamabad Rs433,662
Peshawar Rs433,662
Quetta Rs433,662
Sialkot Rs433,662
Hyderabad Rs433,662
Faisalabad Rs433,662

Gold Rates This Week

Date Gold (Rs per tola)
25-Oct-25 433,662
24-Oct-25 431,862
23-Oct-25 433,862
22-Oct-25 437,362
21-Oct-25 444,900
20-Oct-25 444,900
18-Oct-25 446,300
16-Oct-25 442,800
15-Oct-25 440,900

This sharp rebound comes just a day after a setback, when prices had slipped by Rs2,000 per tola to close at Rs431,862. Now, with global gold trading at $4,113 per ounce and gaining $18 in a single day, the precious metal is back in the spotlight.

Silver joined the glittering rally, climbing Rs57 per tola to reach Rs5,124, reflecting strong market sentiment across the board.

Experts say the surge is being fueled by global economic uncertainty, currency fluctuations, and a renewed rush toward safe-haven assets like gold and silver.

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

