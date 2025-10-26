Today Gold Price in Pakistan – Pet Tola Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi – 26 October 2025

KARACHI – Gold market witnessed some recovery after back-to-back losses, Price of gold shot up by Rs1,800 per tola, reaching an eye-catching Rs433,662. Likewise, 10 grams of gold surged by Rs1,543, settling at Rs371,795.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Price Karachi Rs433,662 Lahore Rs433,662 Islamabad Rs433,662 Peshawar Rs433,662 Quetta Rs433,662 Sialkot Rs433,662 Hyderabad Rs433,662 Faisalabad Rs433,662 Gold Rates This Week

Date Gold (Rs per tola) 25-Oct-25 433,662 24-Oct-25 431,862 23-Oct-25 433,862 22-Oct-25 437,362 21-Oct-25 444,900 20-Oct-25 444,900 18-Oct-25 446,300 16-Oct-25 442,800 15-Oct-25 440,900

This sharp rebound comes just a day after a setback, when prices had slipped by Rs2,000 per tola to close at Rs431,862. Now, with global gold trading at $4,113 per ounce and gaining $18 in a single day, the precious metal is back in the spotlight.

Silver joined the glittering rally, climbing Rs57 per tola to reach Rs5,124, reflecting strong market sentiment across the board.

Experts say the surge is being fueled by global economic uncertainty, currency fluctuations, and a renewed rush toward safe-haven assets like gold and silver.