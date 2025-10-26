Today Gold Price in Pakistan – Pet Tola Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi – 26 October 2025

KARACHI – Gold market witnessed some recovery after back-to-back losses, Price of gold shot up by Rs1,800 per tola, reaching an eye-catching Rs433,662. Likewise, 10 grams of gold surged by Rs1,543, settling at Rs371,795.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|City
|Gold Price
|Karachi
|Rs433,662
|Lahore
|Rs433,662
|Islamabad
|Rs433,662
|Peshawar
|Rs433,662
|Quetta
|Rs433,662
|Sialkot
|Rs433,662
|Hyderabad
|Rs433,662
|Faisalabad
|Rs433,662
Gold Rates This Week
|Date
|Gold (Rs per tola)
|25-Oct-25
|433,662
|24-Oct-25
|431,862
|23-Oct-25
|433,862
|22-Oct-25
|437,362
|21-Oct-25
|444,900
|20-Oct-25
|444,900
|18-Oct-25
|446,300
|16-Oct-25
|442,800
|15-Oct-25
|440,900
This sharp rebound comes just a day after a setback, when prices had slipped by Rs2,000 per tola to close at Rs431,862. Now, with global gold trading at $4,113 per ounce and gaining $18 in a single day, the precious metal is back in the spotlight.
Silver joined the glittering rally, climbing Rs57 per tola to reach Rs5,124, reflecting strong market sentiment across the board.
Experts say the surge is being fueled by global economic uncertainty, currency fluctuations, and a renewed rush toward safe-haven assets like gold and silver.