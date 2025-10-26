Punjab Schools to Start at 8:45 AM with New Winter Timings Amid Smog

LAHORE – Punjab government is set to implement new school timings for the winter season as classes in all schools across region will be conducted from 8:45 AM to 1:30 PM.

According to officials, the new timings have been made to accommodate shorter daylight hours and ensure student safety and convenience during the colder months.

School Education Department is set to release the official notification of the new timings in coming days.

No early Winter Vacations amid Smog

Lahore and several Punjab cities are engulfed in record-breaking smog, with AQI levels soaring to 300–350, making the air among the most polluted in the world. Despite the health emergency, schools remain open, leaving parents and students anxious.

Met Experts warn that the dry weather could worsen the smog, putting children, the elderly, and patients at serious risk of respiratory problems and eye irritation. Last year, schools were closed preemptively, but this time authorities are only “monitoring” the situation, and no such announcement has been made so far.

Citizens are urged to stay indoors and wear protective masks as outrage mounts on social media over the government’s inaction amid the smog crisis.