Lahore Schools to get Early Winter Vacations amid choking smog?

LAHORE – Punjab capital Lahore and other cities are choking under alarming high smog, yet no school closures have been announced.

Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lahore soared to near 300-350 range, making it most polluted city in the world after Indian Diwali celebrations.

Punjab Schools Winter Holidays

Met Office warned that the dry weather could worsen the smog in the coming days, posing serious health risks. Children, the elderly, and patients are most vulnerable, with spikes in respiratory illnesses, coughs, colds, and eye irritation expected.

Last year, Punjab government preemptively closed schools for over a week to protect students from similar conditions. This year, however, authorities are only “monitoring the situation,” leaving parents and students anxious.

As per available information, primary schools could still be shut or get long weekends, if pollution intensifies, but for now, schools remain open amid the health emergency. Citizens are being urged to take precautions, including avoiding outdoor activities and wearing protective masks.

The situation has sparked outrage on social media, with many questioning why no action has been taken despite record-breaking smog.