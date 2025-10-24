Lahore Smog Crisis: Will Punjab Schools declare Early Winter Holidays?

LAHORE – A severe smog alert has thrown Punjab on high alert, with authorities closely monitoring rising pollution levels that could impact schools and public health. Lahore was today ranked the world’s most polluted city, with Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting a dangerous 362, prompting widespread concern among residents.

Met Office warned that dry weather conditions are likely to worsen the smog in the coming days, affecting not only Lahore but other cities in eastern Punjab. The department has urged citizens to take precautions against the harmful effects of the deteriorating air quality.

Last year, Punjab government responded to similar conditions by closing schools from November 3 for a week, later extending the holidays by an additional week. This year, while authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation, no official decision has been made yet regarding school closures.

Sources indicate that if smog intensity rises further, closure of primary schools cannot be ruled out. Experts warn that prolonged exposure to the polluted air could lead to a surge in respiratory illnesses, colds, coughs, and eye irritation, especially among children.

With pollution levels expected to worsen in the coming days, parents and school authorities are anxiously awaiting government directives, as the city battles one of its worst air quality crises in recent years.