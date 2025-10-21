Surviving Lahore’s Smog Crisis: All You Need to Know amid alarming AQI Levels

LAHORE – Smog continues to thicken, Lahore stands at a crossroads and you need to mask up, purify your space, stay hydrated, and battle for clean air, as PM2.5 concentration currently remains over 30 times higher than WHO guideline value.

The provincial capital is slightly turning grey and is brink of another environmental emergency as a massive wave of toxic smog from the Indian capital barrels across the border, threatening to push the city’s already poor air quality into the hazardous zone.

As Delhi recently recorded a jaw-dropping Air Quality Index (AQI) of 500, same poisonous air is drifting into Punjab, turning skies murky, throats sore, and eyes watery. Punjab government jumped into action, announcing new restrictions, emergency response teams, and a special task force to track and counter the deadly haze. But as authorities scramble to curb emissions, residents are being urged to take immediate personal precautions to protect their health.

Face Masks are your first protection

With AQI of over 250, the air outside is no longer just unpleasant, it’s toxic. Forget flimsy cloth masks, they’re useless now. Experts insist on N95 or N99 masks, which can block harmful fine particles. If you’re constantly outdoors, get a reusable version with replaceable filters.

Clean the Air Inside

Indoor air can be five times more polluted than air outside. Lahore residents may soon face measures like work from home or long weekend.

Seal gaps in doors and windows to block the smog. Add air-purifying plants like peace lilies and snake plants. Invest in a HEPA air purifier to filter fine dust.

Avoid Long queues in Traffic, especially bikers

Smoke-emitting cars and bikes are one of Lahore’s worst offenders, responsible for air pollution. Stay off the roads during peak hours. Better yet, carpool, take public transport, or cycle short routes when conditions allow.

Changes in Diet

Smog doesn’t just choke your lungs as it weakens your immune system. Your best defense? Your plate. Fill it with antioxidant-rich foods such as spinach, citrus fruits, berries, and nuts to boost Vitamin C and reduce inflammation.

Use Ginger, Omega-3s from walnuts and flaxseeds for immunity boost.

Cut Outdoor Workout

Exercising outdoors when AQI is high can do more harm than good. If levels are moderate, go for light workouts and avoid early mornings when smog peaks.

Stay Hydrated

When you’re constantly breathing in pollutants, your body works overtime to flush out toxins. Help it by staying well-hydrated, drink 2.5-3 litres of water daily.

Avoid Smoking

When the outdoor air is already hazardous, adding cigarette smoke, incense, or candles indoors turns your home into a pollution chamber.