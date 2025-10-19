Smog Update: Lahore citizens urged to Stay Indoors as AQI Tops 200

LAHORE – Residents of Punjab capital Lahore are experiencing heavy smog, and authorities have advised masses to avoid going outdoors unless necessary.

Smog Monitoring Center reported that, under the influence of winds from the east, city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to range between 195 and 210 today, showing unhealthy air conditions on radar.

The early morning low temperatures are causing polluted particles to linger in the air for longer periods. To combat the smog, anti-smog guns will be deployed in areas most affected by air pollution.

Lahore AQI

Particulate matter (PM2.5) is at 74.6 µg/m³, which is said to be 15 times higher than WHO annual guideline.

These tiny particles can penetrate deep into the lungs, posing serious health risks, particularly for children, the elderly, and people with respiratory conditions.

Over weekend, Punjab’s Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb announced that the first smog gun had been used in Kahna, Lahore. The device successfully reduced air pollution by 70%, lowering the AQI from 666 to 170. The minister stated that smog guns will continue to be used in the city’s most polluted areas.

Authorities urge residents, especially children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues, to limit outdoor activities and take necessary precautions.