Captain Safdar reaches outside NAB chairman’s ‘house’ in Islamabad, asks him to provide ‘money trail’ (VIDEO)
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader, Captain Muhammad Safdar has posted a video of the house of Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice retd. Javed Iqbal.
In the video, the PML-N leader can be seen standing outside Javed Iqbal's residence in a posh area. Safdar while pointing at the house of the antigraft body chief, he said I have received information that the house is worth between Rs 80 million – Rs 100 million.
According to him he just wanted to ask whether Javed Iqbal can provide the money trail for the residence.
Captain Safdar to Chairman NAB on ‘assets beyond means’ and money trail pic.twitter.com/N7UX6ZHSHL— Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) February 4, 2021
He further intimidated to visit Quetta to expose all those who are anonymously working behind the agenda against the PML-N.
زبردست
????????
کیپٹن صفدر چئیرمین نیب کےگھرپہنچ گئے
چاچاچمی سرکاربتائےکہ یہ 10کڑوڑکاگھرکیسےبنا
حرام کےپیسوں سےبنایاکوئی ایک آدھ پائی حلال کی بھی لگی ہے
???????? pic.twitter.com/dAaWUCtFQ0— Aqib Shehzad (@aqibshehzad38) February 4, 2021
- Ex-KP finance minister Murid Kazim passes away at 7112:25 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
- President, PM urge int'l community to hold India accountable for its ...12:00 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
- WATCH – Old man severely mauled by pack of dogs in Karachi11:40 AM | 5 Feb, 2021
- Captain Safdar reaches outside NAB chairman’s ‘house’ in ...11:10 AM | 5 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan Army Chief salutes Kashmiris, urges to resolve Kashmir issue10:44 AM | 5 Feb, 2021
- Kashmir Ko Haqq Do Bharat! ISPR releases Shehzad Roy’s song on ...09:48 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
- Kangana Ranaut's tweets deleted, Twitter says posts in violation of ...08:22 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
- WATCH – Bilal Saeed trade blows with a couple outside his home07:11 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021