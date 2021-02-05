Captain Safdar reaches outside NAB chairman’s ‘house’ in Islamabad, asks him to provide ‘money trail’ (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader, Captain Muhammad Safdar has posted a video of the house of Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice retd. Javed Iqbal.

In the video, the PML-N leader can be seen standing outside Javed Iqbal's residence in a posh area. Safdar while pointing at the house of the antigraft body chief, he said I have received information that the house is worth between Rs 80 million – Rs 100 million.

According to him he just wanted to ask whether Javed Iqbal can provide the money trail for the residence.

Captain Safdar to Chairman NAB on ‘assets beyond means’ and money trail pic.twitter.com/N7UX6ZHSHL — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) February 4, 2021

He further intimidated to visit Quetta to expose all those who are anonymously working behind the agenda against the PML-N.