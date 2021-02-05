Captain Safdar reaches outside NAB chairman’s ‘house’ in Islamabad, asks him to provide ‘money trail’ (VIDEO)
Web Desk
11:10 AM | 5 Feb, 2021
Captain Safdar reaches outside NAB chairman’s ‘house’ in Islamabad, asks him to provide ‘money trail’ (VIDEO)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader, Captain Muhammad Safdar has posted a video of the house of Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice retd. Javed Iqbal.

In the video, the PML-N leader can be seen standing outside Javed Iqbal's residence in a posh area. Safdar while pointing at the house of the antigraft body chief, he said I have received information that the house is worth between Rs 80 million – Rs 100 million.

According to him he just wanted to ask whether Javed Iqbal can provide the money trail for the residence.

He further intimidated to visit Quetta to expose all those who are anonymously working behind the agenda against the PML-N.

More From This Category
President, PM urge int'l community to hold India ...
12:00 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
Ex-KP finance minister Murid Kazim passes away at ...
12:25 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
WATCH – Old man severely mauled by pack of dogs ...
11:40 AM | 5 Feb, 2021
Pakistan Army Chief salutes Kashmiris, urges to ...
10:44 AM | 5 Feb, 2021
Feb 5 – Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day
09:30 AM | 5 Feb, 2021
PDM to march on Islamabad in March to oust PTI ...
10:26 PM | 4 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
WATCH – Bilal Saeed opens up on beating up brother after video goes viral
10:00 PM | 4 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr