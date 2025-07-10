Nine dead, several injured as monsoon rains intensify across Pakistan

LAHORE – The ongoing monsoon spell has intensified across Pakistan, severely disrupting daily life in several regions and causing fatalities.

In Lahore, torrential rain early in the morning flooded major roads, bringing traffic to a standstill and affecting the routine movement of residents.

Intermittent rainfall continues in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sialkot, and other cities. Heavy downpours have submerged low-lying areas across various parts of Punjab, exposing poor drainage systems and adding to the hardships of the public.

Rain-related incidents, including lightning strikes and accidents, have claimed at least nine lives in total in various regions.

In Kasur, three people — two children and a woman — lost their lives due to electrocution during the rain.

In Balochistan, thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain continue in several districts. In Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, intense rainfall has caused flash floods and swelling in streams and rivers, raising concerns of a worsening flood situation.

Karachi experienced scattered rain overnight, with light to moderate showers reported in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, National Highway, and surrounding suburban areas.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious, especially in flood-prone and low-lying areas, as the monsoon system continues to affect much of the country.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued high-alert warnings for flash floods, landslides, and urban flooding in vulnerable areas.

It said torrential monsoon rains are likely to batter large parts of the country from July 10 to 13.