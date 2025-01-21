Supreme Court delists contempt case against additional registrar

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court delisted the contempt of court case against the Additional Registrar.

The Registrar’s Office issued a notice confirming the delisting, meaning the case will not be heard in the Supreme Court tomorrow.

Earlier, Additional Registrar Judicial Nazar Abbas was removed from his position.

Nazar Abbas dismissed from the role of Additional Registrar Judicial.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah warns that withdrawing cases from judicial benches undermines judicial independence.

According to a Supreme Court statement, Nazar Abbas committed a serious error by mistakenly scheduling a constitutional bench case before a regular bench, resulting in a waste of time and resources for both the Supreme Court and the parties involved.

The statement directed the Supreme Court Registrar to review the matter.

A two-member bench, led by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, addressed the contempt case regarding the non-scheduling of a case on bench powers. The court questioned why the case had not been scheduled despite judicial orders.

The court appointed lawyers Munir A Malik and Hamid Khan as judicial assistants and also sought assistance from the Attorney General. The hearing was adjourned until tomorrow.