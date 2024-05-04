PTA rejects FBR's request to block mobile sims of non-filers

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has declined the recommendation from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to block mobile SIMs of individuals who have not filed their tax returns.

In a letter to the FBR, the PTA stated that it is not bound to enforce the order to block SIMs legally, and such action does not align with their framework.

Highlighting the usage pattern of SIMs in Pakistan, the PTA mentioned that only 27% of SIMs are registered in the names of women, while the rest are registered under the names of male family members.

Furthermore, the PTA emphasized that blocking SIMs would also disrupt commercial and transactional activities.

Instead of complying with the FBR's request, the PTA has proposed an alternative course of action.