Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 22 January 2025 – Latest Gold prices in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

Gold Hits Rs 282700 Per Tola As Prices Surge Again

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs283,200 per tola while rate of 10 grams of 24Karat gold remains at Rs242,798 for January 22, 2025 Wednesday in the local market.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 262,258 per tola, 21 Karat 250,337 and 18 Karat at 214,575.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 22 January 2025 

Gold Type New Price
Tola Rs283,200
10 Grams Rs242,798

Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold 24K per Tola Gold 24K 10gms
Karachi Rs283,200 Rs242,798
Islamabad Rs283,200 Rs242,798
Lahore Rs283,200 Rs242,798
Multan Rs283,200 Rs242,798
Peshawar Rs283,200 Rs242,798

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 22 January 2025 Wednesday

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 22 January 2025 Wednesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.8 281.3
Euro EUR 290 292.75
British Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.35 746.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.1 196.5
Chinese Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 37.97 38.37
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee INR 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.29 61.89
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.23 156.23
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.25 24.55
Omani Rial OMR 722.65 731.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.9 76.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Krona SEK 24.64 24.94
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.86 8.01
 

