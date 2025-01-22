Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 22 January 2025 – Latest Gold prices in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs283,200 per tola while rate of 10 grams of 24Karat gold remains at Rs242,798 for January 22, 2025 Wednesday in the local market.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 262,258 per tola, 21 Karat 250,337 and 18 Karat at 214,575.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 22 January 2025

Gold Type New Price Tola Rs283,200 10 Grams Rs242,798

Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad