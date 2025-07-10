Good News for Those going to Karachi, Islamabad from UAE after New Flight Options!

If you are traveling between Pakistan and UAE or planning multi-stop journey between Gulf countries, here’s some exciting news as Flyadeal, the low-cost carrier owned by Saudi Arabian Airlines, announced direct flights from Riyadh and Dammam to key cities in Pakistan starting this year.

These new routes open up affordable and convenient travel options for Pakistani expats living in KSA and UAE, as many of whom often pass through Kingdom as part of their journey. Whether you are flying home for visit or connecting onward to UAE, Flyadeal’s new service could help you save money and time.

New Routes Launching This August

Route Flights Start Date Riyadh → Islamabad 2 flights/week August 24, 2025 Riyadh → Peshawar 2 flights/week August 24, 2025 Riyadh → Sialkot 3 flights/week August 26, 2025 Dammam → Karachi 3 flights/week August 25, 2025

These routes connect perfectly with onward travel plans for those heading to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, or other UAE cities, either from Saudi Arabia or Pakistan.

Lower fares make it easier to manage multi-country trips. Modern, no-frills service ideal for quick regional travel. Easy booking via Flyadeal’s app and website Great for visiting family or combining trips across KSA, Pakistan, and UAE

From business to leisure, Flyadeal’s expansion brings more flexibility and budget options, especially for those shuttling between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.