Waterlogged Jinnah Hospital puts patients at risk amid heavy rain in Lahore

Torrential rain wreaked havoc at Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital, one of the city’s largest public health facilities, due to severe waterlogging and infrastructure issues, causing immense hardship for patients and staff alike.

Water accumulated at hospital’s main entrance, making access to emergency and outpatient departments difficult. Patients arriving for urgent care are being forced to wade through flooded pathways, while attendants struggle to transport the sick and injured through standing water.

Inside the medical facility, the situation is no better. Leaking roofs in various wards created alarming conditions for both patients, doctors and nurses. Buckets and makeshift containers have been placed to catch the dripping water, but this temporary solution is proving inadequate. Medical procedures and patient care are being delayed, and the risk of infections due to damp and unhygienic conditions is rising.

Emergency ward was surrounded by water, with helpers facing difficulty in taking away stretchers and wheelchairs.

The entire city of Lahore is facing a weather emergency as Met Office reported record-breaking rainfall in several localities, with Nishtar Town receiving 178 mm, Iqbal Town 162 mm, and Gulberg (WASA HQ) 141 mm. Low-lying areas have been submerged, and traffic flow across the city is severely disrupted.

The crisis highlights vulnerability of critical public infrastructure in face of extreme weather. Despite forecasts of continued rain over the next 24 hours, there has been no immediate announcement of emergency measures by hospital authorities or city administration to address the situation.

With more rain expected across Punjab, including Lahore, the plight of patients at Jinnah Hospital and other medical facilities remains a pressing concern.