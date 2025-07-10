Field Marshal Asim Munir not aspiring to assume presidency, clarifies Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister of Interior Mohsin Naqvi has slammed the malicious campaign targeting President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Taking to social media platform, he said: “We are fully aware of who is behind” it.

“I have categorically stated that there has been no discussion, nor does any such idea exist,about the President being asked to resign or the COAS aspiring to assume the presidency,” the minister added.

The President of Pakistan enjoys a strong and respectful relationship with the leadership of the armed forces, Naqvi added.

“I know who is spreading these falsehoods, why they are doing so, and who stands to benefit from this propaganda,” the minister quoted the president as having said

“The sole focus of the COAS is the strength and stability of Pakistan, nothing else.”

“To those involved in this narrative, do whatever you wish in collaboration with hostile foreign agencies. As for us, we will do whatever is necessary to make Pakistan strong again,” he concluded.

Earlier, senior journalist Azaz Syed has reiterated his claim regarding an alleged plan to remove President Asif Ali Zardari from office.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), Azaz stated that some individuals have raised objections and labeled his report as incorrect, but he stands firmly by the information.

He emphasized, “No responsible journalist would report such a serious matter without proper verification.”

He further reminded people that in the past, several of his reports were initially denied or considered unbelievable—such as the resignation of former President Pervez Musharraf or the data leak related to General Asim Munir—but were later proven accurate.

Azaz urged people to wait and see how the situation unfolds.

It is worth noting that a few days ago, he claimed that a plan to remove President Zardari had already been formulated and that initial steps had been taken.

The report has sparked widespread debate on social media, with some calling it speculative.

It came after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has restored the reserved seats in the National Assembly and all four provincial assemblies in light of a recent Supreme Court verdict.

According to the ECP’s announcement, 19 reserved seats in the National Assembly, 25 in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 27 in the Punjab Assembly, and 3 in the Sindh Assembly have been reinstated — totaling 74 seats.

With this development, previous notifications regarding the withdrawal of PTI candidates on reserved seats have been nullified. The ECP has officially withdrawn its notifications dated July 24 and July 29, 2024.