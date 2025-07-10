Humaira Asghar’s stylist breaks silence with explosive claims after her shocking death

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan showbiz industry is reeling in shock after rotten body of actress and model Humaira Asghar was found in an apartment in Karachi, with new forensic evidence suggesting she had been dead for over six months.

As the mystery deepens, celebrity stylist Danish Maqsood, who worked closely with the deceased, come forward with startling revelations about her disappearance and how repeated efforts to raise alarm were ignored by local media.

As per Danish, Humaira disappeared in October last year and her death only came to light on July 8, 2025, after police found an unidentifiable body inside her locked apartment. Initial reports speculated body had been there for about a month, but post-mortem investigations later revealed she had died more than six months ago.

Amid speculation and silence from actress’s family who have reportedly refused to claim the body, stylist Danish Maqsood revealed that he had tried to alarm media and public months ago, but was repeatedly ignored. He said last time he worked with Humaira in October 2024,and , she went completely offline.

There were no posts, no activity and her phone was off. We knew something was wrong, he said, claiming that his fashion publications attempted to raise concerns about her disappearance. He mentioned reaching out to several publications, and said they all saw his messages and did not respond.

In sharp critique of entertainment world, Danish expressed frustration over how the industry only reacts after tragedy strikes.

The case has now raised serious questions about media accountability, industry ethics, and the lack of safety nets for artists who disappear without notice.