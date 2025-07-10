Momina Iqbal finally breaks silence on rumours about her gender

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal has strongly reacted to a fake video regarding her gender identity, stating that “asking a girl to prove her womanhood is an extremely painful moment.”

The actress recently gave an interview in which she was asked questions related to this issue.

Referring to the fake video that went viral on social media, Momina said the clip was taken from an interview she gave in August 2022 and was edited and circulated in a misleading way, garnering over 45 million views.

She said that during that time, reporters kept calling her, and she was confused about how to respond, wondering how someone could even ask such a question to a girl.

The actress added that people around her were advising her to issue a clarification, but she thought, “Should I just give out my doctor’s number?” She described the whole situation as very strange.

Momina said that “if I really were like that, I would have accepted it — but when I am not, how should I respond to such a lie?”

A video of Momina Iqbal went viral on social media in which she was shown talking about her gender.