30 Pakistani inmates repatriated from Saudi Arabia as prisoner swap deal kicks off

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has officially commenced the implementation of a prisoner exchange agreement with Saudi Arabia, enabling the transfer of Pakistani inmates from Saudi prisons to serve the remainder of their sentences in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Farooq, confirmed the development and said the process of repatriating prisoners is now underway.

He stated that three groups of prisoners have already been transferred to Pakistan, where they will complete their remaining jail terms in local prisons.

According to Ambassador Farooq, a total of 30 Pakistani prisoners have so far been moved from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan. Legal procedures are currently in progress for the **repatriation of an additional 419 inmates, which is expected to be finalized soon.

He further revealed that approximately 70 percent of Pakistanis imprisoned in Saudi Arabia are serving sentences related to drug offenses.

The move is seen as a significant step in addressing the concerns of families of prisoners and strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries. It also marks progress in Pakistan’s efforts to bring its citizens closer to home and ensure their rights are protected under international agreements.