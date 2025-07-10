Qatari climber named brand ambassador for Pakistan’s mountains and tourism

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz formally appointed Sheikha Asma Al Thani, the first Qatari woman to summit Nanga Parbat, as a Brand Ambassador for Pakistan’s Mountains and Tourism.

She has been appointed in recognition of her achievement and commitment to showcasing Pakistan’s natural beauty,

The prime minister, in a meeting with Sheikha Asma Al Thani, said that Pakistan was immensely proud of being home to five of the world’s fourteen highest peaks.

He highlighted Pakistan as a premier destination for mountaineers and adventure seekers and reaffirmed his government’s continued support for international mountaineers, assuring them of all necessary facilitation, safety, and hospitality.

He also congratulated her on becoming the first woman in Gulf and Qatar to successfully summit Nanga Parbat, the formidable “Killer Mountain” of Pakistan.

He lauded Sheikha Asma’s remarkable courage, resilience, and determination in achieving this significant milestone and commended her for being a source of inspiration for women and young girls across the world, especially in promoting gender empowerment through adventure and high-altitude sports.

He also thanked the Qatari mountaineer for choosing Pakistan’s majestic mountains and for playing a valuable role in bringing international attention to their challenges and scenic grandeur.

The prime minister also acknowledged the vital contributions of Pakistani high-altitude porters and guides who assist climbers from around the world in their expeditions, noting that their skill and dedication were integral to such extraordinary accomplishments.