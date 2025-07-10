Rawalpindi man gets Rs1.2 Crore Sui Gas Bill as SNGPL promises probe

LAHORE – Sui Gas bill of Rs1.2 Crore shocked resident of Rawalpindi who approached Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) officials to look into the matter.

It was apparently another case of possible billing error which emerged from Rawalpindi, where Raja Allah Ditta was issued Sui gas bill amounting to Rs1.2 crore, sparking outrage and disbelief from his family.

The consumer Raja Allah Ditta a resident of Dhamial area, approached local office of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to dispute staggering bill.

In a video on social media, Raja revealed that he had been unable to pay his gas bills for the past four months due to financial difficulties. He called it Rs1.2 crore bill as completely beyond imagination, saying he is a poor man with no means to pay such an enormous amount.

After media coverage and public reaction, sui gas officials confirmed that matter is under probe. The spokesperson acknowledged that bill may have been result of a technical or typographical error and assured that a corrected bill would be issued after a thorough review.

The incident reignited concerns over billing practices and error-handling mechanisms within public utility companies, with many calling for better customer service and transparency.