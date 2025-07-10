Fire breaks out at Lahore’s Hafeez Centre

LAHORE – A fire has broken out at the Lahore’s leading IT market, Hafeez Centre, on Thursday amid monsoon rains.
Five fire tender teams have reached the spot to contain the blaze that has engulfed several shops.
More to follow…
|Currency Name
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.9
|287.1
|Euro
|EUR
|334.5
|336.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|388.5
|389.95
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.85
|78.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.25
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.5
|189.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756
|765
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.19
|39.59
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.27
|44.67
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.83
|36.18
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.23
|3.32
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|2.02
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.5
|933.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|66.46
|67.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.76
|170.76
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|27.84
|28.14
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.85
|749.85
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.33
|78.03
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220.75
|225.75
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|29.59
|29.89
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|353.63
|356.38
|Thai Baht
|THB
|8.57
|8.72