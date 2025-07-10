Fire breaks out at Lahore’s Hafeez Centre

By Our Correspondent
2:30 pm | Jul 10, 2025
Fire Breaks Out At Lahores Hafeez Centre

LAHORE – A fire has broken out at the Lahore’s leading IT market, Hafeez Centre, on Thursday amid monsoon rains.

Five fire tender teams have reached the spot to contain the blaze that has engulfed several shops.

More to follow

Our Correspondent

