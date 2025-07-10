National spirit shines bright in Kashmir as DG ISPR meets future leaders

ISLAMABAD – Director General ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry visited University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where he received warm welcome from students and faculty.

In interactive session, students passionately reaffirmed support for Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir, calling it nation’s jugular vein. They praised Pakistan Army’s response to Indian aggression and declared their unshakable commitment to the cause of Kashmir.

Pak Army spokesperson also commended students’ patriotism and stressed critical role of youth in safeguarding national unity and identity.

Students also paid tribute to armed forces for its unwavering resolve and firm response to Indian aggression along the Line of Control.

The visit was marked by strong sense of national pride and solidarity, highlighting deep connection between youth of Azad Kashmir and armed forces of Pakistan.

DG ISPR appreciated patriotism and enthusiasm of students, encouraging them to remain steadfast, informed, and united in their commitment to Pakistan and its national cause.