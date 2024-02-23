Search

Ali Zaryoun and Mehwish Hayat pay tribute to Jaun Elia

09:29 PM | 23 Feb, 2024
Ali Zaryoun and Mehwish Hayat pay tribute to Jaun Elia
Forget the typical "actor", Ali Zaryoun is a storyteller carving his path in the dynamic entertainment world. His journey isn't just about performances; it's a tapestry woven with passion, perseverance and a hunger to connect. 

Recently, he announced the completion of his first film. Embracing this achievement with a heart adorned with the symbol of love, he shared the joyous news, a glimpse into the world behind the camera. The director, Wajahat Rauf, and co-stars Mehvish Hayat and Laila Wasti added their applause, creating a harmonious symphony of accomplishment.

The location for this cinematic feat was the Darbar Sharif, nestled adjacent to the Sakhi Hassan graveyard. As the scene reached its crescendo, echoing through the hallowed grounds, it signified the birth of a character named Murshid. Ali Zaryoun, embodying this role, left the audience in anticipation of his cinematic debut set to grace the screens on Eid-ul-Fitr.

However, the day's significance did not end with the completion of the film scene. In a poignant moment, they embarked on a pilgrimage to the tombstone of the legendary Jaun Elia. The sacred grounds of the Sakhi Hassan graveyard bore witness to this rendezvous with history.  

For the unversed, Jaun Elia or Syed Jaun Asghar Naqvi was a rebel wordsmith. His unconventional style, weaving Urdu, Arabic, and other languages with profound imagery, tackled love, loss, and societal norms with refreshing candour. 

