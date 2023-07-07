Pakistani politicians and celebrities join Threads

Even though there is a plethora of social media platforms for celebrities and netizens to interact, internet entrepreneur Mark Zuckerberg introduced Threads, a social media platform offering "separate space for real-time updates and public conversations."

Keeping in view the instant hit, many Pakistani public figures joined the platform to engage with their fans and be much more accessible.

From Lollywood celebrities to political figures, Threads is joined by millions of people.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former PM Imran Khan, actress Saba Qamar, Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed, and Imran Abbas are among the new users of the app.

The supposed rival of Elon Musk's Twitter already saw 10 million users signing up within first hours of launch.