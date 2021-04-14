Atif Aslam set to release a new naat this Ramadan

With Muslims across the globe celebrating Ramazan 2021 with zeal and zest, the sensational singer Atif Aslam has lent his voice to recite another masterpiece ‘Salam-e-Ajizana’.

Atif Aslam's soulful melodies are loved by his massive fan following and with his newest venture in the pipeline, the hype around the naat is sky-high.

Turning to his Instagram handle, the 38-year-old announced that he will be releasing a new naat for Ramadan.

"Salam-e-Ajizana Coming soon", the Tajdar e Haram star captioned.

Earlier, Aslam's naat recitations have been highly appreciated. With the release of Tajdar-e-Haram and Wohi Khuda Hai for Coke Studio, he has successfully created a niche for himself.

Further, he also recited the 99 names of Allah for Coke Studio last year.

Moreover, Atif Aslam released his song Chale To Kat Hi Jayega which was equally loved by the audience.