Karakorum Cooperative Bank to introduce new startup in Gilgit Baltistan
03:41 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
Karakorum Cooperative Bank to introduce new startup in Gilgit Baltistan
GILGIT – The Karakorum Cooperative Bank has approved three major policies in its drive to transform the bank on modern lines in Gilgit Baltistan.

KCB Credit, Risk and Compliance Board Chairman Waqar Abbas Mondoq passed the new policies during a meeting held yesterday.

Talking to the media, Mondoq said that Gilgit Baltistan has huge potential in sectors like tourism, agri-based startups and service industry. The bank will start providing patient capital and startup financing in order to boost the entrepreneurial ecosystem of Gilgit Baltistan, he added.

Karakorum Cooperative bank is the largest GB owned bank in Gilgit baltistan and have presence almost in all districts of GB. The bank in its history implemented first formal policies and frameworks under the new chairman to bring quality reforms in the bank.

