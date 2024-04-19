Rupee appreciates against US dollar in inter-day trading

Search

Business

Web Desk
10:26 AM | 19 Apr, 2024
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee saw a slight appreciation against the US dollar on Friday, gaining 0.1% in the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market.

At 10 am, the rupee was trading at 278.15, up by Re0.29 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the rupee had experienced a minor decline, settling at 278.44 against the US dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a significant update, the International Monetary Fund is prepared to support Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of reform measures over the size of the new program, said the fund's Middle East and Central Asia director on Thursday.

“I think what is important at this stage is to accelerate the reforms and double down on the structure of reforms to enable Pakistan to reach its full growth potential,” said Jihad Azour at a press conference during the IMF 2024 Spring Meetings.

Globally, a wave of risk aversion affected markets on Friday, causing the Australian and New Zealand dollars to decline sharply, while the yen gained support due to safe-haven buying after reports of explosions in Iran emerged.

In the broader market, the dollar strengthened, aiming for a second consecutive week of gains as a hotter-than-expected US economy delayed expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, surged $3 a barrel on Friday after reports of Israeli missile strikes in Iran, sparking worries of potential disruptions to Middle East oil supply.

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 19 April 2024

Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 19, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.25 345.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.09 748.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.44 38.84
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.64 911.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.31 25.61
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.08 307.58
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

