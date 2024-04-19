Rupee appreciates against US dollar in inter-day trading

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee saw a slight appreciation against the US dollar on Friday, gaining 0.1% in the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market.
At 10 am, the rupee was trading at 278.15, up by Re0.29 against the greenback.
On Thursday, the rupee had experienced a minor decline, settling at 278.44 against the US dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
In a significant update, the International Monetary Fund is prepared to support Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of reform measures over the size of the new program, said the fund's Middle East and Central Asia director on Thursday.
“I think what is important at this stage is to accelerate the reforms and double down on the structure of reforms to enable Pakistan to reach its full growth potential,” said Jihad Azour at a press conference during the IMF 2024 Spring Meetings.
Globally, a wave of risk aversion affected markets on Friday, causing the Australian and New Zealand dollars to decline sharply, while the yen gained support due to safe-haven buying after reports of explosions in Iran emerged.
In the broader market, the dollar strengthened, aiming for a second consecutive week of gains as a hotter-than-expected US economy delayed expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts.
Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, surged $3 a barrel on Friday after reports of Israeli missile strikes in Iran, sparking worries of potential disruptions to Middle East oil supply.
Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 19, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.25
|345.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.09
|748.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.64
|911.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.31
|25.61
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.08
|307.58
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
