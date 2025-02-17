Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Top NEPRA officials increase their salaries by up to three times

Nepra Report Seven Taxes Inflate Rs7 62 Electricity To Rs45 Per Unit

ISLAMABAD – The senior officers of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) have increased their salaries by up to three times without getting approval of the cabinet approval.

The total salary of the NEPRA chairman has been increased to Rs3.25 million, and the salaries of other NEPRA officials have been hiked to Rs2.95 million. The revised package includes a basic salary of Rs773,000.

They have also approved regulatory allowances of up to Rs700,000 per month. For year 2024, the NEPRA officials have also gotten ad-hoc relief of Rs587,000 to Rs650,000. For 2023, they are eligible for ad-hoc relief ranging from Rs544,000 to Rs600,000. Other benefits include a utility allowance of up to Rs35,000.

As a result, the total salary package for NEPRA officials has now increased to between Rs2.95 million and Rs3.25 million, surpassing the salaries and benefits of high court judges.

Reports said these changes were made by NEPRA officials without government approval. Most of the members and the Chairman of NEPRA are typically retired bureaucrats.

The NEPRA chairman and two of its members from KP and Balochistan are retired bureaucrats.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

Latest

