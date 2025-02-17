Adopted son confesses to killing Sindhi poet Akash Ansari

HYDERABAD – A son of renowned Sindhi poet and writer Dr. Akash Ansari has confessed to killing his father and setting his body on fire in Hyderabad.

The investigation officer in the case said Latif Akash, who was adopted the poet, had admitted it days after the tragic incident created panic in society.

The police said all evidence related to the murder has been gathered, adding that Dr. Akash’s son was a drug addict and frequently demanded money from his father.

The investigating officer said they are awaiting forensic and post-mortem reports and that a DNA test has also been conducted on the accused.

It is recalled that a year ago, Dr. Akash had filed a case against his adopted son, accusing him of fleeing with Rs3.8 million rupees. However, later, the poet and his son had reconciled.

On Feb 15, Latif Akash talked to media following the incident and claimed that the fire occurred around 8:30 AM. When he opened the door to Dr. Ansari’s room, he found him lying on the floor. While attempting to enter, Latif said that his feet were burned due to the intensity of the fire.