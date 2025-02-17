Us To Honour 16 Pakistani Officials For Excellent Care Of American Woman

KARACHI – The US Consul General in the southern port city of Karachi will award appreciation certificates to 16 Pakistani officers for exceptional care of an American woman, who had come to the country in search of her love of life.

Onija remained in Karachi for months after she reached there in October 2024 to marry a 19-year-old friend after they met on Facebook. However, she had to return to the US after the boy’s family did not allow him for the marriage over age difference.

During the stay, officials from the Karachi police, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others tried to provide her best possible facilities and protection.

In recognition of the excellent care provided to American woman, the US Consul General will hold special ceremony on February 18.

The officials, who will receive certificates of appreciation include FIA Karachi Director Nauman Siddiqui, Deputy Director Immigration Bahawal Dosto, Assistant Director Immigration Abdul Jabbar, Immigration Officers Ghulam Sarwar and Umar Daraz, Police Officers Shabana Jilani, Nosheen Akhtar, Airport SHO Kaleem Musa, Protocol Officer Syed Danish, Farhan Raheem, Saghir Ahmad, Director Airport Security Force Ehsan Ullah, Executive Director of Airport Medical Staff Shahid Rasool, Joint Director Muhammad Suleman, Deputy Director Yahya Tenyu, and Dr. Chani Lal.