Champions Trophy 2025 broadcast, live streaming details in Pakistan

LAHORE – The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to commence from February 19 with host nation Pakistan and New Zealand locking horns in the tournament opener.

Each match will be a blockbuster as eight teams gear up to participate in the ninth edition of the Champions Trophy which will be held in Pakistan and UAE across 19 days. The final all set to be played on March, 9 where the victors will claim the iconic white jacket.

The ICC, through its direct broadcast partnerships with world-class broadcasters, will bring the thrilling 15-match competition to fans across the globe.

Fans in more than 80 territories can watch via ICC.tv and free audio of all 15 matches is available via the ICC match centre globally. The fans can also check the live ball-by-ball commentary on icc-cricket.com.

Where to Watch Champions Trophy in Pakistan

In Pakistan, fans will be able to catch the live action on via linear partners PTV and Ten Sports, and digitally through the Myco and Tamasha apps.

Co-hosts UAE and the entire MENA region will have the games broadcasted via CricLife MAX and CricLife MAX2, with streaming available on STARZPLAY, the ICC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Australian cricket team members landed in Pakistan ahead of the showdown of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The 14-member Aussie squad includes skipper Steve Smith, coaches, and support staff, who touched down in Lahore after traveling from Colombo via UAE. The remaining 15 players, completing the 17-member squad, are set to arrive later this evening at 8pm.

The visitors will start their campaign on February 22, Saturday where they will face off against England at Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi Stadium.