Malakand University Lecturer held for sexually harassing, intimidating female student

PESHAWAR – Another case of sexual harassment has been reported from a Pakistani university, as university lecturer from Malakand district faced legal action over his vile behavior.

The culprit was held after the registration of the case at Pull Chowki police station in Malakand. The accused was also suspended from his duty amid courage of the incident.

Malakand administration confirmed the arrest of the lecturer as investigations are underway. The incident dates back to February 4 when the student of Urdu department accused lecturer of entering her home, forcibly touching her, and attempting to take her away in front of her family.

The student alleged that the lecturer threatened her with dire consequences if she refused his marriage proposal. The case includes charges under several sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), including assault, intimidation, and abduction.

The student reported that the lecturer had been following and harassing her for quite some time, despite her repeated complaints to the university management. university’s Anti-Harassment Committee has already heard the student’s testimony and will submit a report with recommendations for further action.

KP Chief Minister office also announced formation of an inquiry committee to investigate the allegations and submit report within a fortnight.

This development follows a series of controversies at the University of Malakand, including allegations of physical abuse and protests over the mistreatment of students.