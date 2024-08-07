Search

Man booked for harassing police officer’s daughter at Islamabad Club 

06:52 PM | 7 Aug, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – A man was booked for sexually harassing the daughter of a senior police officer at the Islamabad Club. 

The case has been registered against the suspect, who is said to be a relative of a key government official and an employee of the mobile company, at the Secretariat police station on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother. 

Report said the harassment incident occurred on Sunday last in the family hall of the club. The suspect allegedly made some lewd gestures at the 18-year-old girl. 

The suspect named Wasif Karim had come to the club as a guest of a member, Raja Masood. The victim immediately complained the club administration about the incident. 

The complainant has demanded the inclusion of the suspects name in the anti-harassment watch list.

06:52 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Man booked for harassing police officer’s daughter at Islamabad Club 

Advertisement

