Govt imposes Rs. 5,000 excise duty on labor visa tickets to Gulf countries

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has imposed a fixed excise duty of Rs. 5,000 on airline tickets for passengers traveling to Gulf countries on labor visas. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a notification regarding this new measure.

According to the notification issued by the FBR, under Clause (i) of Sub-Clause (b) of Serial Number 3 of Table Two of the First Schedule of the Federal Excise Act, 2005, a fixed tax of Rs. 5,000 will be levied on airline tickets for Pakistani passengers traveling to Gulf countries on labor visas.

The FBR clarified that these workers must have their labor visas printed on their passports and must also have the verification from the Protector of Emigrants (Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment).

The notification further stated that Pakistani laborers traveling from Pakistan to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on labor visas will be required to pay a fixed excise duty of Rs. 5,000 per ticket for international travel.

This step is part of the government's efforts to streamline tax collection and ensure proper documentation and verification for laborers traveling abroad for employment. The FBR emphasized the importance of compliance with these requirements to facilitate smooth and legal emigration processes.