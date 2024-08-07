Govt imposes Rs. 5,000 excise duty on labor visa tickets to Gulf countries

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has imposed a fixed excise duty of Rs. 5,000 on airline tickets for passengers traveling to Gulf countries on labor visas. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a notification regarding this new measure.
According to the notification issued by the FBR, under Clause (i) of Sub-Clause (b) of Serial Number 3 of Table Two of the First Schedule of the Federal Excise Act, 2005, a fixed tax of Rs. 5,000 will be levied on airline tickets for Pakistani passengers traveling to Gulf countries on labor visas.
The FBR clarified that these workers must have their labor visas printed on their passports and must also have the verification from the Protector of Emigrants (Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment).
The notification further stated that Pakistani laborers traveling from Pakistan to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on labor visas will be required to pay a fixed excise duty of Rs. 5,000 per ticket for international travel.
This step is part of the government's efforts to streamline tax collection and ensure proper documentation and verification for laborers traveling abroad for employment. The FBR emphasized the importance of compliance with these requirements to facilitate smooth and legal emigration processes.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305 and selling rate was 307.5.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.95 for buying, and 358.80 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.25
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|307.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.95
|358.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.15
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.5
|744
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.1
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.5
|729
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316
|323
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
