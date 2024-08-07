Search

Immigration

Govt imposes Rs. 5,000 excise duty on labor visa tickets to Gulf countries

08:07 PM | 7 Aug, 2024
gulf countries

ISLAMABAD -  The federal government has imposed a fixed excise duty of Rs. 5,000 on airline tickets for passengers traveling to Gulf countries on labor visas. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a notification regarding this new measure.

According to the notification issued by the FBR, under Clause (i) of Sub-Clause (b) of Serial Number 3 of Table Two of the First Schedule of the Federal Excise Act, 2005, a fixed tax of Rs. 5,000 will be levied on airline tickets for Pakistani passengers traveling to Gulf countries on labor visas.

The FBR clarified that these workers must have their labor visas printed on their passports and must also have the verification from the Protector of Emigrants (Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment).

The notification further stated that Pakistani laborers traveling from Pakistan to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on labor visas will be required to pay a fixed excise duty of Rs. 5,000 per ticket for international travel.

This step is part of the government's efforts to streamline tax collection and ensure proper documentation and verification for laborers traveling abroad for employment. The FBR emphasized the importance of compliance with these requirements to facilitate smooth and legal emigration processes.

Immigration

08:07 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Govt imposes Rs. 5,000 excise duty on labor visa tickets to Gulf ...

05:18 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Iraq eases travel requirements for Pakistani pilgrims with major ...

02:49 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Canada set to discourage foreign workers' employment, confirms ...

02:25 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

What are requirements for UAE tourist visa? Pakistan's ambassador ...

12:02 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Iran, Tajikistan announce date for visa-free travel

09:33 AM | 7 Aug, 2024

Pakistan warns citizens to avoid travelling to Lebanon as fears of ...

Immigration

01:49 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Top UAE airline cancels flights to Israel

05:52 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Pakistani court imposes fine on UAE carrier: Here's why

12:38 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Sri Lanka suspends e-visa issuance: Here’s why

05:43 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

This country has stopped issuing visas but for limited time: Details ...

02:38 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Germany increases proof of funds requirement for international ...

04:50 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

This airport has tightened boarding rules for passengers: Details ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:06 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Former Bangladesh Intelligence Chief arrested while attempting to flee the country

Gold & Silver

02:49 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Gold prices plunge for third straight session in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 7 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305 and selling rate was 307.5.

British Pound rate moved down to 356.95 for buying, and 358.80 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.25 280.4
Euro EUR 305 307.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.95 358.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.6 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.75 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 184.15 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.5 744
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.1 206
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905 912
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 724.5 729
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.65
Swedish Krona SEK 26.65 26.95
Swiss Franc CHF 316 323
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: