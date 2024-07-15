Pakistan stock exchange hits new high, crosses 81000 mark after IMF deal

KARACHI – Bullish momentum continues at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, with flagship KS-100 soaring over 81,000 points.

KSE-100 Index moved up 81,000-point mark within the first hour of trading on first working day as investors reacted positively to the staff-level agreement between Islamabad and IMF. Monday saw single day raise of 1,248.82 points which is equivalent to 1.56pc.

This positive sentiment remained since budget introduced no new taxes on capital markets.

The announcement provides additional support to the deteriorating economy that had previously received a $3-billion loan under SBA.

Despite economic challenges, Pakistan Stock Exchange reported serious gains, and it touched all time high.