Search

Technology

TECNO x Naqees: A Fresh Drop of Tech-Inspired Merch

Web Desk
11:15 AM | 15 Jul, 2024
TECNO x Naqees: A Fresh Drop of Tech-Inspired Merch

TECNO, one of the leading smartphone brands in Pakistan, has partnered with Naqees, a prominent Gen Z clothing brand, to launch a collection of trendy merchandise reflecting the sleek design and striking color palette of the new CAMON 30 LOEWE Edition.

Well, who doesn’t love a stylish, customized t-shirt or a funky tote bag? These personalized pieces not only accentuate your wardrobe but also serve as a fun and fashionable way to express your individuality.

So, once again, TECNO Mobile Pakistan is maintaining its tradition by staying at the forefront of fashion, whether through their innovative phones or other exciting surprises.

Sheikh Mahad Arif, PR Manager at TECNO Mobile Pakistan, says, “Partnering with Naqees Store for the new CAMON 30 LOEWE Edition is an exciting step for us. We wanted to merge innovative technology with the latest fashion trends to offer our customers a distinctive and engaging experience.”

This collaboration aims to blend cutting-edge technology with contemporary fashion, offering quality products that meet the expectations of today’s consumers. By combining TECNO's innovative design with Naqees' chic aesthetics, this partnership promises to deliver a range of stylish items that resonate with the vibrant and dynamic tastes of the younger generation.

“Collaborating with TECNO Mobile Pakistan for the CAMON 30 LOEWE Edition has been an amazing opportunity to merge modern fashion with advanced technology. We are excited to offer a collection that captures the essence of both brands and provides something special for our audience,” says Usama, the founder of Naqees.

The best part is that these merchandises are easily accessible to everyone. Fans and fashion enthusiasts can conveniently purchase them directly from the TECNO Mobile Pakistan official website or through Naqees store. 

So, don’t miss out on this exclusive collaboration and get your hands now on Naqees’ artistic creation, infused with the signature style of the new CAMON 30 LOEWE Edition.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

11:15 AM | 15 Jul, 2024

TECNO x Naqees: A Fresh Drop of Tech-Inspired Merch

01:16 PM | 14 Jul, 2024

iPhone 16 Leaks, Expected Price in Pakistan

11:34 AM | 11 Jul, 2024

The Master Collaboration: The Luxury Watch Design Story of the realme ...

11:15 PM | 9 Jul, 2024

Rights activists raise privacy concerns as Pakistan authorizes spy ...

09:19 PM | 9 Jul, 2024

Pakistan allows spy agency to intercept phone calls, messages

09:32 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

TikTok removes 20 million videos in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

06:54 PM | 15 Jul, 2024

Passport issuance delay likely to end soon as govt set to order new machines

Gold & Silver

05:53 PM | 13 Jul, 2024

Surge in gold prices: Global and local markets experience significant rise

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today Open Market Rates - 15 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 15, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.

British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)       
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.8 280.75
Euro EUR 301.25 303.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.15 358.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.37
Australian Dollar AUD 184.55 186.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741 749
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.15 311.65
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65



Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: