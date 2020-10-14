40,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat arrives in Punjab
Web Desk
02:09 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
40,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat arrives in Punjab
Share

LAHORE – The administration in Punjab capital city on Tuesday received 40,000 metric tonness of wheat imported from Ukraine as the South Asian country faces a flour crisis.

The Ukrainian wheat costs nearly Rs1,970 per 40kg.

According to the Flour Mills Association, the wheat is slightly red in colour and 40 percent of local wheat would be added to improve its quality.

Last month, one MV Coventry vessel, carrying 69,000 metric tonnes of wheat, docked at Karachi port. It was the third shipment from Ukraine.

Previously, a vessel carrying 65,000 metric tonnes of wheat had reached Karachi port.

Pakistan has so far imported nearly 200,000 metric tonnes of wheat from the eastern European country.

More From This Category
Punjab issues SOPs for public rallies, ...
12:41 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
Petroleum product prices may reduce from October ...
12:13 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
Mian Aslam Iqbal tests positive for COVID-19 
11:33 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
Pakistan records 756 new COVID-19 cases; 13 ...
11:18 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
Fake accounts case: NAB issues arrest warrants ...
10:39 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
Time for all of us to take COVID sop's seriously ...
10:11 AM | 15 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Jannat Mirza reveals that she’s moving to Japan
01:06 PM | 15 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr