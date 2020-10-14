Tiger dies of wounds in Peshawar Zoo
PESHAWAR – A tiger died after being badly injured by its mate in Peshawar Zoo the other day.
According to the zoo administration, the tiger could not survive due to severe injuries caused to its liver despite of the proper treatment given by the zoo administration.
The zoo had two pairs of tigers but after the death of the tiger, the strength has been reduced to three.
The Provincial Environmental Minister had called an emergency meeting over the death of the precious species and to ascertain the real cause behind its death.
During the last nine months, a total of 20 animals in Peshawar Zoo have died under various circumstances.
