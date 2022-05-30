Pakistan denies sending any delegation to Israel

09:10 AM | 30 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed has categorically rejected the notion about any Pakistan delegation's visit to Israel.

In a statement, he said Pakistan's position on the Palestinian issue is unambiguous and there is no change whatsoever in its policy as there is a complete national consensus on it.

The spokesperson said the reported visit was organized by a foreign NGO which is not based in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people's inalienable right to self-determination. The Spokesperson said the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian State with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions, is imperative for just and lasting peace in the region.

The controversy started when members of some political parties started misinterpreting a statement of Israeli President Isaac Herzog about meeting with Pakistani nationals. Herzog had clearly said that he met with Pakistani expats, who live in the US, and terming the meeting amazing.  

