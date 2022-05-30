Pakistan denies sending any delegation to Israel
Share
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed has categorically rejected the notion about any Pakistan delegation's visit to Israel.
In a statement, he said Pakistan's position on the Palestinian issue is unambiguous and there is no change whatsoever in its policy as there is a complete national consensus on it.
The spokesperson said the reported visit was organized by a foreign NGO which is not based in Pakistan.
Ex-PM Imran Khan says 'imported government' ready ... 07:44 PM | 29 May, 2022
CHARSADDA – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that the coalition government is going to ...
He said Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people's inalienable right to self-determination. The Spokesperson said the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian State with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions, is imperative for just and lasting peace in the region.
The controversy started when members of some political parties started misinterpreting a statement of Israeli President Isaac Herzog about meeting with Pakistani nationals. Herzog had clearly said that he met with Pakistani expats, who live in the US, and terming the meeting amazing.
Israeli president confirms meeting with Pakistani ... 12:25 PM | 29 May, 2022
DAVOS – Israeli President Isaac Herzog has confirmed that he had held a meeting with a delegation comprising ...
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- Pakistan jumps six places in WEF’s 2021 tourism rankings10:55 AM | 30 May, 2022
- Pakistan's Mueed Baloch wins silver in 400m race in Iran10:11 AM | 30 May, 2022
- Pakistan declares high alert against Monkeypox as outbreak reported ...09:36 AM | 30 May, 2022
- Pakistan denies sending any delegation to Israel09:10 AM | 30 May, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:54 AM | 30 May, 2022
- Pakistani Olympian Mahoor Shahzad is engaged!09:32 AM | 29 May, 2022
- Watch – Saba Qamar loses her cool at press conference09:36 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan gets clean chit in drugs case07:47 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022