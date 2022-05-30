Pakistan's Mueed Baloch wins silver in 400m race in Iran

MASHHAD – Abdul Mueed Baloch bagged a silver medal in the 400m race in the second Imam Reza International Athletics Tournament being held in Mashid, Iran.

The sprinter, who is also dubbed as Baloch Bolt, completed the 400m track in 46.73 seconds to achieve the second position.

He also broke the previous record of 46.75 seconds set by national athletes – Mahboob Ali and Saghir Ahmed.

Athletes from Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Oman, Qatar, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, and other nations were participating in the sprint.

Mueed also commented on his sprint video, which was shared by a fan on Twitter, by writing "Alhumdulillah".

He is set to compete in the 200m sprint today (Monday) at 10:30am local time.

Other Pakistani athletes taking part in the tournament include Shajar Abbas (100m & 200m), Sharoz Khan (high jump), Kashif Majeed (long jump) and Muhammad Yasir (javelin throw).